Owensboro business fielding financial incentives to choose expansion

Mexican auto parts manufacturer Metalsa is considering whether to stay at its Owensboro location.

Additional money could be coming their way as an incentive to stay in the Tri-State branch.

The money meant to keep Metalsa here is coming from a couple of different sources. One is approved. One is recommended, but not yet approved.

The approved incentive is $3.5 million from Kentucky's Economic Development Finance Authority. Metalsa is eligible for this money because it meets the department's employment requirement.

The second incentive of $339,000 is awaiting approval by the Daviess County Fiscal Court. That meeting will be on July 20. It will be the largest economic incentive approval the board has ever made.

Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation Executive Vice President Joe Berry says, "Not only is it more jobs for the community, but if you look at the average wage of about $18/hour, that's a pretty, that's a good job and good wages, and that's exactly the kind of environment that we hope that this community has."

Berry says keeping Metalsa in Owensboro is important for the community because it signals that it "is a place that companies feel comfortable making those kinds of capital investments because we have good people here, people that work hard. And we think that we have the ability to fill those jobs."

If Metalsa chooses to move forward, the branch would add 113 jobs. We're told that would bring the business up to pre-recession employment levels.

Berry tells us that Metalsa plans to remain in Owensboro regardless of their decision to expand or not.

Metalsa makes pickup truck frames for Toyota at its Airpark Drive facility.

