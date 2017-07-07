Bailey George Memorial 5K Run/Walk set for August 5 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Bailey George Memorial 5K Run/Walk set for August 5

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

University of Evansville head cross country coach Don Walters announced that the Bailey George Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2017, to honor the memory of former Purple Aces runner Bailey George, who passed away from cancer in 2016.

Registration for the event is just $20.00 with all proceeds going directly into the Bailey George Scholarship Fund at the University of Evansville.

All participants will have the opportunity to run on the Angel Mounds Cross Country Course. The 100% grass cross country course at Angel Mounds provides excellent footing for the competitors and clear sightlines for spectators. The host location for the 2016 U-18 National Championship (with over 2500 competitors), the 2015 MVC Championships and University of Evansville home meets, the course will also be the location of the 2017 NCAA Division II Championships.

The race begins at 9 a.m. and is an untimed event. There will be a clock at the finish line. A 400-meter children’s race will also take place.

“This event is a great way to celebrate Bailey and what was important to her. Being outside, physical fitness and cross country were important things to her, and I’m glad that we are able to celebrate her, and what was important to her, at her home cross country course,” says Coach Don Walters.

In 2016, 300 runners and walkers took part in the inaugural memorial run and walk.

Pre-registration is encouraged at www.uealumnionline.com/BaileyGeorgeRun17. Day-of registration will also be accepted. If you cannot attend this event but would like to contribute to the Bailey George Memorial Scholarship Fund, please visit www.evansville.edu/give.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations

  • LOCALMore>>

  • CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Off-Duty Illinois State Trooper calls in erratic driver in KY

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Off-Duty Illinois State Trooper calls in erratic driver in KY

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:31 PM EDT2017-07-07 23:31:16 GMT
    (Source: John Paprocki)(Source: John Paprocki)

    Trooper John Paprocki's relatives whipped out their phones and hit record once they saw a car driving all over the Western Kentucky parkway while Parprocki called dispatch. Paprocki is an Illinois State Trooper stationed in Chicago, but he was visiting his family. Off duty, out of state, but still willing and able to assist.  "He's going in the median, he's going against traffic," Paprocki told dispatchers.  Luckily there was a Kentucky state trooper already in t...

    More >>

    Trooper John Paprocki's relatives whipped out their phones and hit record once they saw a car driving all over the Western Kentucky Parkway while Parprocki called dispatch.

    More >>

  • Owensboro business fielding financial incentives to choose expansion over relocation

    Owensboro business fielding financial incentives to choose expansion over relocation

    Friday, July 7 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-07-07 22:18:54 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Mexican auto parts manufacturer Metalsa is considering whether to stay at its Owensboro location. Additional money could be coming their way as an incentive to stay in the tri-state.

    More >>

    Mexican auto parts manufacturer Metalsa is considering whether to stay at its Owensboro location. Additional money could be coming their way as an incentive to stay in the tri-state.

    More >>

  • Notices sent about water violation in Madisonville

    Notices sent about water violation in Madisonville

    Friday, July 7 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-07-07 21:14:18 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Madisonville's water system violated a drinking water standard, but officials at the water plant tell us it's part of a transition they are going through.

    More >>

    Madisonville's water system violated a drinking water standard, but officials at the water plant tell us it's part of a transition they are going through.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly