Bailey George Memorial 5K Run/Walk set for August 5

University of Evansville head cross country coach Don Walters announced that the Bailey George Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2017, to honor the memory of former Purple Aces runner Bailey George, who passed away from cancer in 2016.

Registration for the event is just $20.00 with all proceeds going directly into the Bailey George Scholarship Fund at the University of Evansville.

All participants will have the opportunity to run on the Angel Mounds Cross Country Course. The 100% grass cross country course at Angel Mounds provides excellent footing for the competitors and clear sightlines for spectators. The host location for the 2016 U-18 National Championship (with over 2500 competitors), the 2015 MVC Championships and University of Evansville home meets, the course will also be the location of the 2017 NCAA Division II Championships.

The race begins at 9 a.m. and is an untimed event. There will be a clock at the finish line. A 400-meter children’s race will also take place.

“This event is a great way to celebrate Bailey and what was important to her. Being outside, physical fitness and cross country were important things to her, and I’m glad that we are able to celebrate her, and what was important to her, at her home cross country course,” says Coach Don Walters.

In 2016, 300 runners and walkers took part in the inaugural memorial run and walk.

Pre-registration is encouraged at www.uealumnionline.com/BaileyGeorgeRun17. Day-of registration will also be accepted. If you cannot attend this event but would like to contribute to the Bailey George Memorial Scholarship Fund, please visit www.evansville.edu/give.

