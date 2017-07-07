Bailey George Memorial 5K Run/Walk set for August 5

Trooper John Paprocki's relatives whipped out their phones and hit record once they saw a car driving all over the Western Kentucky parkway while Parprocki called dispatch. Paprocki is an Illinois State Trooper stationed in Chicago, but he was visiting his family. Off duty, out of state, but still willing and able to assist. "He's going in the median, he's going against traffic," Paprocki told dispatchers. Luckily there was a Kentucky state trooper already in t...More >>
Mexican auto parts manufacturer Metalsa is considering whether to stay at its Owensboro location. Additional money could be coming their way as an incentive to stay in the tri-state.More >>
Madisonville's water system violated a drinking water standard, but officials at the water plant tell us it's part of a transition they are going through.More >>
With more than 500 families living in the Keystone subdivision neighborhood, there's a lot going on. Now, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office can keep an eye on who comes and goes.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.More >>
A year-and-a-half investigation has yielded the arrests of 47 suspected drug dealers. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at the helm of the multi-county drug round-up focusing on southwest and south central Mississippi.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.More >>
Four horse racing jockeys have been arrested following an incident in a locker room at Delta Downs, authorities with Louisiana State Police said. Troop D spokesman James Anderson said jockeys went from throwing buckets of ice water on a juvenile male, who was a licensed racing employee, and spraying shaving cream on him to throwing hot sauce on his genitals and posting a picture to Facebook. "Troopers conducted an investigation into the allegations and determined jockeys a...More >>
The Sumter County Sheriff's Department is holding a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss details of what's been called a "major marijuana bust" in the county on Wednesday.More >>
