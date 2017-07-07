New transitional home will be for veterans

Homeless veterans in Owensboro are preparing to move into a new transitional home just for them.

Harry Pedigo, the Director of St. Benedict's, told us he got the inspiration for dedicating their next transitional home to veterans from a veteran. They are calling it The Honor House.

Four men are about to move into the home, each with their own room.

"Currently we have seven veterans with us at St. Benedict's, and I know of at least four more that are on the street by choice," said Pedigo. "So, the need's there. We're going to meet the need however we can if it's just a little bit at a time."

Pedigo said it's a concept new to Owensboro: a home just for men who have served our country.

The home will be redecorated with America in mind.

The Honor House will also accept men who served but were dishonorably discharged. Pedigo said those men still deserve to be called veterans.

Eligible men go through a screening process to confirm that they are veterans and are a good match for the home.

"The relationship with St. Benedict's and with the Honor House, that together we can destigmatize homelessness but also elevate them at the same time to become independent," said Pedigo.

Pedigo told us the four men who will move into the Honor House this fall have already been selected.

They will each pay about $275 per month and can live there as long as they want.

Pedigo hopes The Honor House will be ready for a grand opening on Veteran's Day.

St. Benedict's operates on 90% donations. If you would like to donate to help out The Honor House, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.