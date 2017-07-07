Surveillance cameras installed in Keystone subdivision

Keeping an extra set of eyes on neighborhoods and trying to track down criminals. That's the plan revealed Friday by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.

They unveiled a new video surveillance system that was recently installed at Keystone subdivision in Evansville.

With more than 500 families living in that neighborhood, there's a lot going on. Now, the sheriff's office can keep an eye on who comes and goes.

Sheriff wedding says they solve a lot of crimes using surveillance from homeowners already. So, they came up with this concept pic.twitter.com/FKq5PN9QAL — Lauren Artino 14News (@lauren_artino) July 7, 2017

It's a first for the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office: a $22,000 project partially funded by them and the Keystone Subdivision Homeowner's Association.

There are six cameras now sprinkled throughout the Keystone subdivision with one goal: to try and stop thefts and vandalism from happening.

If it does happen, the sheriff's office has a better chance at tracking down their suspects.

"We work a lot of crimes in the county that, often times, we draw video from businesses or homeowners and it helps us solve a crime," said Sheriff Dave Wedding. "So, we thought if we're just doing this randomly, why don't we try and do this specifically in certain subdivisions to see if we could solve more crimes and find more people that don't belong in the subdivision."

Sheriff Wedding said his office is willing to work with any neighborhood association in the area to utilize a program like this.

