Pregnant driver hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on the Lloyd

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A pregnant driver was taken the hospital after multiple vehicles crashed on the Lloyd Expressway.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Friday at the St. Joseph intersection.

Police say a man driving west on the Lloyd swerved and hit two other cars headed east.

The pregnant driver was taken the hospital with minor scrapes and bruises. She's expected to be okay.

No one else was hurt.

