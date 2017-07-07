Pregnant driver hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on the Lloyd

A pregnant driver was taken the hospital after multiple vehicles crashed on the Lloyd Expressway.

It happened just before 2 p.m. Friday at the St. Joseph intersection.

Police say a man driving west on the Lloyd swerved and hit two other cars headed east.

Police say ambulance is taking the woman pregnant involved in crash to hospital - she's OK, a little bruised up. Expect slow moving traffic https://t.co/SFZKLTwfiy — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) July 7, 2017

The pregnant driver was taken the hospital with minor scrapes and bruises. She's expected to be okay.

No one else was hurt.

