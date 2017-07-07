Kids enjoy story time with Evan the Otter at West Branch Library

The West Branch Library welcomed a special visitor Friday morning.

Evan the Otter dropped by as kids enjoyed a story about baseball. More than 25 kids attended the event and got to take pictures with Evan and were also entertained by him.

This is part of the library's outreach program. They partner with various groups around Evansville and help connect kids and reading.

Library workers say it's fun see the kids faces light up when Evan walked into the room.

After the reading, Evan passed tickets out to the kids for the library's Reading Day at the Ballpark. That game is set for August 13.

