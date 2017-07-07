MVC Announces 2016-17 Academic Honors

Seventy-four student-athletes highlight more than 1,500 who earned selection to the 2016-17 Missouri Valley Conference Honor Roll, as announced by the league office. Those 74 student-athletes earned the league’s highest academic achievement by capturing the Missouri Valley Conference President’s Council Academic Excellence Award.

The President's Council Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.8 cumulative grade point average (through Spring 2017 semester), participation in athletics a minimum of two years, and the student-athlete must be within 18 hours of graduation. Also, hundreds of student-athletes received the league’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, which requires a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the previous two semesters, a minimum 3.2 cumulative grade point average, and participation in athletics.

In addition, the Missouri Valley Conference has announced its 2016-17 Honor Roll, which recognizes academic achievement of student-athletes. To qualify for the Valley Honor Roll, a student-athlete must have recorded a minimum 3.2 grade point average for a specified term (Fall 2016/Spring 2017), must have been a member of an athletics team, and must have a minimum of 12 hours of enrollment during the fall or spring semesters.

Below are the honorees for each award from the University of Evansville.

PRESIDENTS COUNCIL ACADEMIC AWARD RECIPIENTS

Blake Simmons MBB Evansville

Everett Plocek M Swimming Evansville

Whitney Biggs Women's Soccer Evansville

Bronwyn Boswell Women's Soccer Evansville

Colleen Dierkes Women's Soccer Evansville

COMMISSIONER'S ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD RECIPIENTS

Blake Simmons Men's Basketball

Benjamin Woolems Men's Cross Country

Zachary Blaydes Men's Soccer

Cameron Gilreath Men's Soccer

Brian Hughes Men's Soccer

Matthew Keller Men's Soccer

Andrew Cotton Men's Swimming & Diving

Brendan Ninneman Men's Swimming & Diving

Everett Plocek Men's Swimming & Diving

Peyton Langston Women's Basketball

Camary Williams Women's Basketball

Ashton Bosler Women's Cross Country

Kayla Katterhenry Women's Golf

Carly Waggoner Women's Golf

Bailee Bostic Softball

Olivia Cheatham Softball

Mickaela Fleming Softball

Samantha Fleming Softball

Tess Hupe Softball

Ashlee Kawall Softball

Kristin Koepke Softball

Morgan Lambert Softball

Michal Luckett Softball

Susan Norris Softball

Bailee Porter Softball

Whitney Biggs Women's Soccer

Bronwyn Boswell Women's Soccer

Colleen Dierkes Women's Soccer

Montana Portenier Women's Soccer

Taylor Davidson Women's Swimming & Diving

Kaylee Gubricky Women's Swimming & Diving

Jessica Hildebrand Women's Swimming & Diving

Michaela Kent Women's Swimming & Diving

Sylvia McFadden Women's Swimming & Diving

Kasey Rein Women's Swimming & Diving

Andjela Brguljan Women's Tennis

Rocio Fortuny Women's Volleyball

Olivia Goldstein Women's Volleyball

Montana Schafer Women's Volleyball

Hin Ching Rachel Tam Women's Volleyball

HONOR ROLL LIST

BASEBALL -

Kenton Crews

Nicholas Eggemeyer

Trey Hair

Dalton Horstmeier

Matthew Jones

Adam Lukas

Stewart Nelson

Nathan Reeder

Jake Sperry

Connor Strain

Blake Swanger

Andrew Tanous

Travis Tokarek

James Ward

MEN'S BASKETBALL -

Silas Adheke

Jaylon Brown

Soloman Hainna

David Howard

Blake Simmons

Dru Smith

Dalen Traore

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Jordan Carpenter

Stanley Chepchieng

Philip Dzienciol

Ross Frondorf

Enrique Hendrix

Paul Schwartz

Benjamin Woolems

MEN'S GOLF -

Tyler Gray

Matthew Ladd

Wilson Pahud

Jon Pick

Robert Waggoner

Cameron Weyer

MEN'S SOCCER -

Zachary Blaydes

Kyle Brown

Cameron Cool

Hunter DeWeese

Ian Gammon

Cameron Gilreath

Cesar Guitunga Jr.

Brian Hughes

Matthew Keller

Nicky Kodua

Ryan Koenig

Eric McDougal

Ian McGrath

Gregory Niven

Arlick Ntabana

Christopher Shuck

Thomas Skupien

Jesse Stafford-Lacey

Simon Weaver

Caleb Williams

MEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING -

Jacob Buagh

Matthew Childress

Andrew Cotton

Paul Cozzens

Isaac Devaney

Matthew Duke

William Glasscock

Luke Hoffman

Keystone Marcy

Prescott Marcy

Brendan Ninneman

Daniel O'Brien

Everett Plocek

Zachary Sagan

Jacob Sampson

Andrew Schroder

David Stottard

Robert Sutphin

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Kaylan Coffman

Sara Dickey

Brooke Dossett

Peyton Langston

Marley Miller

Sasha Robinson

Camary Williams

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY -

Katherine Beaber

Ashton Bosler

Sienna Crews

Hayley Elliott

Kylie Hasenour

Michelle Karp

Anna Loef

Ashley Torres

Hannah Welsh

WOMEN'S GOLF -

Guilia Chaves Mallmann

Kayla Katterhenry

Maria Pickens

Lexie Sollman

Carly Waggoner

WOMEN'S SOCCER -

Nicole Baham

Whitney Biggs

Bronwyn Boswell

Jordin Campbell

Colleen Dierkes

Emily Griebel

Mikayla Harvey

Molly Lear

Margaret Leazer

Tess Lombard

Laura Minor

Jessica O'Shaughnessy

Sara Osinski

Sierra Selene Pagan

Montana Portenier

Julie Rabe

Emily Richardson

Emily Rickett

JBess Ruby

Kasey Stefan

SOFTBALL -

Bailee Bostic

Amanda Blakenship

Danielle Cassidy

Olivia Cheatham

Mickaela Fleming

Samantha Fleming

Morgan Florey

Tess Hupe

McKenzie Johnson

Ashlee Kawall

Kori Keyes

Kristin Koepke

Morgan Lambert

Courtney Land

Alexandra Latoria

Emily Lockhart

Michal Luckett

Susan Norris

Chandra Parr

Bailee Porter

Hayli Scott

Deja Shelton

WOMEN'S SWIMMING & DIVING -

Ashton Adams

Kayla Aitken

Courtney Coverdale

Taylor Davidson

Danielle Freeman

Adrianne Gamester

Samantha Gowdy

Kaylee Gubricky

Emma Hennessy

Jessica Hildebrand

Michaela Kent

Sylvia McFadden

Kristen Myers

Kasey Rein

Aine Scholand

Amy Smith

Alaina Sylvester

Alyssa Vonder Harr

Shaina Weisberg

WOMEN'S TENNIS -

Nicoli Attili Pereira

Andjela Brguljan

Leah Helpingstine

Andrea Pascual Larrinaga

Daria Pentsova

Theodora Soldatou

Chieko Yamada

VOLLEYBALL -

Deja Clark

Rocio Fortuny

Olivia Goldstein

Jelena Merseli

Mildrelis Rodriguez Cintron

Montana Schafer

Catherine Schreiber

Rachel Tam

