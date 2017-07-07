Fire reported at Evansville house

The southbound bridge is expected to be closed to most traffic because of INDOT's Fix for 41 project.More >>
A fire has been reported at a home in Evansville. Dispatchers confirm it's in the 1300 block of E. Indiana Street.More >>
Company officials have confirmed Kmart on Frederica Street in Owensboro will close in early October, 2017.More >>
Kentucky State Police say an impaired driver crashed Thursday evening on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg County.More >>
One person is in the hospital after a car vs semi crash. Dubois County Sheriff said they were called to a crash at SR 161 near CR 1150.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.More >>
Kentucky State Police say an impaired driver crashed Thursday evening on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg County.More >>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.More >>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.More >>
