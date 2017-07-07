Fire reported at Evansville house - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Fire reported at Evansville house

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A fire has been reported at a home in Evansville.

Dispatchers confirm it's in the 1300 block of E. Indiana Street.

We have a crew on the way. 

