Caught on Camera in KY: Driver swerves for miles before crashing, rolling several times

Kentucky State Police say an impaired driver crashed Thursday evening on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg County.More >>
One person is in the hospital after a car vs semi crash. Dubois County Sheriff said they were called to a crash at SR 161 near CR 1150.More >>
An Evansville woman has been sentenced for her role in a bankruptcy fraud scheme, where she stole thousands of dollars from her husband's retirement account.More >>
Deputies say they chased 28-year-old Dustin Dukes past Highway 431 South. After he eventually stopped, deputies say they found a bag of crystal meth in his car.More >>
Soon, your wheels could be paying for new improvements in the city of Boonville, Indiana. City Council passed the first reading of a wheel tax ordinance Thursday. It's something that will impact nearly 7,000 people who live inside city limits. If the new measure passes, everyone who owns a car and lives in the city limits would pay extra on their yearly vehicle registration fees. Officials want to use the tax to build new sidewalks in city neighborhoods. Mayor Charlie Wya...More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
After weeks of build-up, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at an international summit in Germany.More >>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.More >>
Police are on the scene of a standoff and hostage situation at the Wells Fargo location at 2675 Windy Hill Road in Marietta.More >>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
