Caught on Camera in KY: Driver swerves for miles before crashing, rolling several times

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

Kentucky State Police say an impaired driver crashed Thursday evening on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg County.

Breanna Morgan of Greenville, Kentucky, saw the driver swerving and started recording, while the person she was with called authorities. 

Morgan was still recording when the car crashed and flipped several times. 

State Police say two dogs were in the car. One was found, but there's no word on the other one.

Troopers say the driver, Nicole Asbell, hit a FedEx truck about a mile before she veered off the side of the road. 

Asbell is facing several charges, including reckless driving, driving under the influence, possession of synthetic drugs, and leaving the scene of a crash. 

Steve Maugeri is working on the story now. He'll have an update tonight on 14 News. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

