Evansville woman sentenced in bankruptcy and wire fraud scheme

An Evansville woman has been sentenced for her role in a bankruptcy fraud scheme, where she stole thousands of dollars from her husband's retirement account.

Authorities say Patricia Bippus-Allen and her brother, David Bippus, also falsely filed a joint Chapter 13 bankruptcy petition in both Patricia's and her husband's name in September 2010.

During the scheme, investigators say Bippus-Allen attended meetings with creditors - her brother by her side - posing as her husband.

"For honest individuals who find themselves overwhelmed by debt, filing for bankruptcy can be a lifesaver. But then there are others who try to get out of paying their debts and line their pockets through illegal actions," said W. Jay Abbott, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Indianapolis Division. "The FBI takes our responsibility to pursue those who commit bankruptcy fraud and corrupt the process through deceit very seriously."

Bippus-Allen was sentenced to five years in prison. She must pay $112,354 in restitution and must also serve three years of supervised release,

David Bippus was sentenced in May. He is serving two year of probation, and paying $10,000 in restitution.

