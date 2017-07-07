Ky man arrested on meth charges after short chase - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Ky man arrested on meth charges after short chase

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Dustin Dukes (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center) Dustin Dukes (Source: Muhlenberg Co. Detention Center)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Muhlenberg County man was arrested after a short chase with the sheriff's office. 

It started on State Route 2270 East near Mud River Union Road.

Deputies say they chased 28-year-old Dustin Dukes past Highway 431 South.

After he eventually stopped, deputies say they found a bag of crystal meth in his car. 

Dukes is in Muhlenberg County Detention Center facing several drug charges and evading authorities.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

