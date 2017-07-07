Watch now on Sunrise: Hot, storms possible, Trump meets Putin

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

HOT, STORMS POSSIBLE: After a good soaking on Thursday, today will be the hottest day of the week as high temps reach the lower 90's during the afternoon. The heat index will range from 92-102. Scattered thunderstorms will fire during the afternoon with a few severe storms possible. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning. Much nicer weather is on tap for the weekend. Byron has the details in his First Alert forecast.

TRUMP MEETS WITH PUTIN: Amid protests by demonstrators in Hamburg, Germany, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet at an international summit this morning. The much-anticipated encounter comes at a pivotal time in U.S.-Russian relations. Trump will be closely watched to see if he confronts Putin over Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

So, enjoy Friday, and we'll see you on Sunrise.

Dan

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.