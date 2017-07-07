Watch now on Sunrise: Hot, storms possible, Trump meets Putin - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Watch now on Sunrise: Hot, storms possible, Trump meets Putin

(WFIE) -

HOT, STORMS POSSIBLE: After a good soaking on Thursday, today will be the hottest day of the week as high temps reach the lower 90's during the afternoon. The heat index will range from 92-102.  Scattered thunderstorms will fire during the afternoon with a few severe storms possible. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning. Much nicer weather is on tap for the weekend. Byron has the details in his First Alert forecast.

TRUMP MEETS WITH PUTIN: Amid protests by demonstrators in Hamburg, Germany, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet at an international summit this morning. The much-anticipated encounter comes at a pivotal time in U.S.-Russian relations. Trump will be closely watched to see if he confronts Putin over Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

  • Deputies: Sleepy driver crashes into semi

    One person is in the hospital after a car vs semi crash. Dubois County Sheriff said they were called to a crash at SR 161 near CR 1150.

  • Proposed wheel tax would increase registration fees for Boonville residents

    Boonville City Council passed the first reading of the new ordinance Thursday, hoping to generate funds to improve the city's infrastructure, like sidewalks.Boonville City Council passed the first reading of the new ordinance Thursday, hoping to generate funds to improve the city's infrastructure, like sidewalks.

    Soon, your wheels could be paying for new improvements in the city of Boonville, Indiana. City Council passed the first reading of a wheel tax ordinance Thursday. It's something that will impact nearly 7,000 people who live inside city limits. If the new measure passes, everyone who owns a car and lives in the city limits would pay extra on their yearly vehicle registration fees.  Officials want to use the tax to build new sidewalks in city neighborhoods. Mayor Charlie Wya...

  • Diocese honors Archbishop-elect Thompson

    The Diocese of Evansville held a Thanksgiving Mass on Thursday to honor and thank Archbishop Charles Thompson for his service as Bishop of Evansville. 

