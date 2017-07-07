Watch now on Sunrise: Hot, storms possible, Trump meets Putin

One person is in the hospital after a car vs semi crash. Dubois County Sheriff said they were called to a crash at SR 161 near CR 1150.More >>
Soon, your wheels could be paying for new improvements in the city of Boonville, Indiana. City Council passed the first reading of a wheel tax ordinance Thursday. It's something that will impact nearly 7,000 people who live inside city limits. If the new measure passes, everyone who owns a car and lives in the city limits would pay extra on their yearly vehicle registration fees. Officials want to use the tax to build new sidewalks in city neighborhoods. Mayor Charlie Wya...More >>
The Diocese of Evansville held a Thanksgiving Mass on Thursday to honor and thank Archbishop Charles Thompson for his service as Bishop of Evansville.More >>
Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann is helping bring the team from "Addiction is Real" to town to show their exhibit, "Hidden in Plain View."More >>
We've learned the contractor working on the North Main Streetscape Project plans to reopen the Virginia and Main Streets intersection around 3 p.m. on Friday.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A federal judge has denied an emergency motion filed by the State of Hawaii that would broaden the familial exceptions to President Trump's travel ban.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections reports an inmate who escaped from Lieber Correctional Institution earlier this week has been captured.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
