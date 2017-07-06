Person hospitalized after car vs semi crash

One person is in the hospital after a car vs. semi crash.

It happened at SR 161 near CR 1150 just south of Holland.

According to officials, the driver of the semi, 36-year-old Jeremy Smith, was going southbound on SR 161 when he became sleepy.

We're told a witness said he saw Smith had fallen asleep and crossed the center line. That's when Dubois Co. Sheriff said he crashed into the car.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Brady Hile, was taken by Lifelight to an Evansville hospital.

His injuries are unknown at this time.

We're told Smith has no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.