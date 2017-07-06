Person hospitalized after car vs semi crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Person hospitalized after car vs semi crash

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

One person is in the hospital after a car vs. semi crash.

It happened at SR 161 near CR 1150 just south of Holland. 

According to officials, the driver of the semi, 36-year-old Jeremy Smith, was going southbound on SR 161 when he became sleepy. 

We're told a witness said he saw Smith had fallen asleep and crossed the center line. That's when Dubois Co. Sheriff said he crashed into the car.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Brady Hile, was taken by Lifelight to an Evansville hospital.

His injuries are unknown at this time.

We're told Smith has no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Proposed wheel tax would increase registration fees for Boonville residents

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:39:53 GMT
    Boonville City Council passed the first reading of the new ordinance Thursday, hoping to generate funds to improve the city's infrastructure, like sidewalks.Boonville City Council passed the first reading of the new ordinance Thursday, hoping to generate funds to improve the city's infrastructure, like sidewalks.

    Soon, your wheels could be paying for new improvements in the city of Boonville, Indiana. City Council passed the first reading of a wheel tax ordinance Thursday. It's something that will impact nearly 7,000 people who live inside city limits. If the new measure passes, everyone who owns a car and lives in the city limits would pay extra on their yearly vehicle registration fees.  Officials want to use the tax to build new sidewalks in city neighborhoods. Mayor Charlie Wya...

    More >>

    Soon, your wheels could be paying for new improvements in the city of Boonville, Indiana. City Council passed the first reading of a wheel tax ordinance Thursday. It's something that will impact nearly 7,000 people who live inside city limits. If the new measure passes, everyone who owns a car and lives in the city limits would pay extra on their yearly vehicle registration fees.  Officials want to use the tax to build new sidewalks in city neighborhoods. Mayor Charlie Wya...

    More >>

  • Person hospitalized after car vs semi crash

    Person hospitalized after car vs semi crash

    Thursday, July 6 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-07-07 03:37:02 GMT
    (Raycom Image)(Raycom Image)

    One person is in the hospital after a car vs semi crash. Dubois County Sheriff said they were called to a crash at SR 161 near CR 1150.

    More >>

    One person is in the hospital after a car vs semi crash. Dubois County Sheriff said they were called to a crash at SR 161 near CR 1150.

    More >>

  • Diocese honors Archbishop-elect Thompson

    Diocese honors Archbishop-elect Thompson

    Thursday, July 6 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-07 01:58:02 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    The Diocese of Evansville held a Thanksgiving Mass on Thursday to honor and thank Archbishop Charles Thompson for his service as Bishop of Evansville. 

    More >>

    The Diocese of Evansville held a Thanksgiving Mass on Thursday to honor and thank Archbishop Charles Thompson for his service as Bishop of Evansville. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly