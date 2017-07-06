Proposed wheel tax would increase registration fees for Boonville residents

Boonville City Council passed the first reading of the new ordinance Thursday, hoping to generate funds to improve the city's infrastructure, like sidewalks.

Soon, your wheels could be paying for new improvements in the city of Boonville, Indiana.

City Council passed the first reading of a wheel tax ordinance on Thursday.

It's something that will impact nearly 7,000 people who live inside city limits.

If the new measure passes, everyone who owns a car and lives in the city limits would pay extra on their yearly vehicle registration fees.

Officials want to use the tax to build new sidewalks in city neighborhoods.

Mayor Charlie Wyatt told us, he got the idea when he heard residents asking him to make Boonville more walkable.

"In 2015, when we were out beating on doors, all we heard about was sidewalks, sidewalks, and more sidewalks," Mayor Wyatt said. "That's been on my mind for the last year and a half."

Not everyone agrees they should pay more at the BMV for something like new sidewalks.

Longtime Boonville native Paul Foltz told us the council needs to hit the brakes and keep low-income families in mind.

"I don't see any reason to push it," Foltz said. "It's not going to do anything but take more money away from people who can't afford it. Some people have brick sidewalks, some people have concrete. Gravel is fine, too. As long as they have something to walk on."

We drove around the city to check out the condition of sidewalks around the area. Near Loge School, we found there were few, if any, sidewalks at all.

Council members said improving safety around schools should also be top priority.

Families we spoke to near a public park on Cherry Street told 14 News, they wouldn't mind paying the extra fee to keep their kids from biking and playing on the road.

"I think it would look nice, like with a sidewalk right here," fifth-grader Seth Powell told us. "We could play through it and not worry about the cars driving through. So it would be nice and safe."

The vote passed four-to-one, with Robert Canada being the only city councilman against it.

The second reading of the wheel tax ordinance is scheduled for August 3.

If the council approves it, you'll see the higher registration fees by January 2018.

Copyright 2017. WFIE. All rights reserved.