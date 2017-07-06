Diocese honors Archbishop-elect Thompson - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Diocese honors Archbishop-elect Thompson

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Diocese of Evansville held a Thanksgiving Mass on Thursday to honor and thank Archbishop Charles Thompson for his service as Bishop of Evansville. 

Pope Francis appointed Thompson as Archbishop of Indianapolis on June 1. 

He will continue to serve as an administrator of the Diocese of Evansville until his July 28 installation in Indianapolis.

