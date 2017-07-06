Exhibit educating parents on drug, alcohol use comes to Tri-State

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann is helping bring the team from "Addiction is Real" to town to show their exhibit, "Hidden in Plain View."

The exhibit focuses on educating parents on the dangers of drugs and alcohol and provides tools needed to engage kids.

Among the speakers will be Andrea Grace Phillips, who is the mother of a recovering drug addict.

The exhibit will be part of the Regional Neighborhood Network Conference in Evansville that runs from October 5-7.

