Exhibit educating parents on drug, alcohol use comes to Tri-State

The Diocese of Evansville held a Thanksgiving Mass on Thursday to honor and thank Archbishop Charles Thompson for his service as Bishop of Evansville.More >>
Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann is helping bring the team from "Addiction is Real" to town to show their exhibit, "Hidden in Plain View."More >>
We've learned the contractor working on the North Main Streetscape Project plans to reopen the Virginia and Main Streets intersection around 3 p.m. on Friday.More >>
We are getting our first look inside Tropicana's new casino currently under construction.More >>
Preschool is already offered at 12 locations in the Daviess County School Corporation. Now, a new grant will let the district expand preschool from half days to full days.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.More >>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.More >>
Barbara Gibbs with The Alabama Department of Health has confirmed three cases of flesh eating bacteria, or "vibrio vulnificus," in Mobile County.More >>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
