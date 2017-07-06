Suspended game between Wild Things and Otters to be completed July 22

The Evansville Otters and Washington Wild Things will finish the suspended game from June 18 in Washington, Pa. on Saturday, July 22, at Bosse Field.

The contest will resume at 5:35 p.m. and the regularly-scheduled game between the Wild Things and Otters will take place approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion. Evansville isn't scheduled to play again in Washington, Pa. during the regular season.

Fans with tickets to Boy Scout Night on July 22 are encouraged to come for the conclusion of the suspended game. The game will resume in the top of the third inning with Evansville leading 2-0 off Dane Phillips' two-run home run. Phillips' homer isn't official until the game is completed.

Max Duval started the game and had thrown two no-hit innings while striking out four before weather forced the suspension.

The Evansville Otters conclude the first half of the regular season at Bosse Field Friday and Saturday against the Joliet Slammers. First pitch for the series opener on Friday is 6:35 p.m.

This weekend’s promotional themes feature Father-Daughter Night, postgame fireworks, a Heritage Federal Credit Union hat giveaway, A League of Their Own celebration with players wearing special jerseys based on the movie and Girl Scout Night. More information on the promotions can be found online at evansvilleotters.com.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters