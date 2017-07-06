First look inside Tropicana's new casino - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

First look inside Tropicana's new casino

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Tropicana Evansville Facebook Page) (Source: Tropicana Evansville Facebook Page)
(Source: Tropicana Evansville Facebook Page) (Source: Tropicana Evansville Facebook Page)
(Source: Tropicana Evansville Facebook Page) (Source: Tropicana Evansville Facebook Page)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We are getting our first look inside Tropicana's new casino currently under construction.

Plans to move the Tropicana casino to land were announced almost two years ago, and in July, crews broke ground on a new one.

The plan is to have it opened by fall. 

To find out more, check out their Facebook Page.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly