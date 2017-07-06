Traffic alert for drivers in downtown Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Traffic alert for drivers in downtown Evansville

Detour signs will be posted (WFIE) Detour signs will be posted (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We have a traffic alert for drivers in downtown Evansville.

We've learned the contractor working on the North Main Streetscape Project plans to reopen the Virginia and Main Streets intersection around 3 p.m. on Friday.

About an hour later though, they will be closing down the Columbia Street intersection.

Detour signs will be posted.

The Streetscape Project, which includes a new bike path and landscaping, is expected to be complete this fall.

