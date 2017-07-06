EFD: House explosion investigation is a work in progress

A 14 news update on last week's deadly house explosion in Evansville.



Fire investigators are still trying to figure out the cause.

It happened on Hercules Avenue in Evansville just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Two women were killed and three were taken to the hospital with serious burns. This week, Evansville Fire Department officials told us the investigation is still a work in progress.

Family members of the victims say 8-year-old Jesse Woolems is still at Riley Hospital. His mother, Tara McKnight is still in 'good' condition according to officials at Eskenazi Health.

Michael Kneer is still in critical condition.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.