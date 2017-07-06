EFD: House explosion investigation is a work in progress - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EFD: House explosion investigation is a work in progress

Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A 14 news update on last week's deadly house explosion in Evansville.

Fire investigators are still trying to figure out the cause.

It happened on Hercules Avenue in Evansville just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Two women were killed and three were taken to the hospital with serious burns. This week, Evansville Fire Department officials told us the investigation is still a work in progress.

Family members of the victims say 8-year-old Jesse Woolems is still at Riley Hospital. His mother, Tara McKnight is still in 'good' condition according to officials at Eskenazi Health.

Michael Kneer is still in critical condition.

