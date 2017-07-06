Diana Tkachenko finishes freshman season ranked 20th in region

The 2017 Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year – the University of Evansville’s own – Diana Tkachenko – finished the 2017 season in the final ITA Regional Tennis Rankings.

Tkachenko completed her inaugural collegiate season ranked 20th in singles in the Ohio Valley Region.

"This past season had so many positives; it has really been such a positive affirmation that others have taken notice,” Purple Aces head coach Jayson Wiseman said. “For Chieko to have made the MVC All Select team and Diana to be named Freshman of the Year were great accomplishments for the program.”

“To have Diana recognized as one of the top 20 players in our region is really something for her and our team to build on,” Wiseman added. “Looking at the players ranked ahead of her, she has beaten several of them in the past and a number of those players were seniors this year. After talking with Diana once the rankings came out, she is very motivated to improve on that ranking and really help push our whole team forward. She and I are both excited to get back to work this fall!"

During the 2016-17 season, Tkachenko went 31-8 overall and 6-1 in MVC action. She began the year with an impressive showing in the fall, highlighted by a 2nd place finish at second-flight singles in the MVC Individual Tournament, which was hosted by UE at Wesselman Park.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations