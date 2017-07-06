Kentucky beach re-opens after E. coli concerns

Everybody off the beach.

The shoreline at a popular Kentucky vacation spot was closed because of E. coli concerns.

The rain on Thursday pushed lots of people indoors, but if even the sun was shining, vacationers at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park couldn't use the beach anyway.

A weekly water test came back with higher than the acceptable levels of E. coli.

"E. coli levels can go up due to animals, due to runoff from heavy rain, says Naturalist and Recreation Supervisor, Rebecca Clark. "So there's multiple different reasons that could make the E. coli levels go up"

It was the first time that's happened this season. It's something that happens once every couple of years, on average.

"We do this for public safety reasons, we don't want anyone to get sick," says Clark.

These girls made the stop here on their way from Massachusetts to Arkansas.

"I really wanted to swim because we were in the car all day," says, Lilly McQuaid.

"It was upsetting because I really wanted to swim and I couldn't swim," says, Jessica Westover.

"A park ranger came down and said we weren't supposed to swim and we didn't see the signs at first, so we weren't as excited as we were," say s McQuaid.

"I'm glad we're not swimming in it because I don't want to get sick," says Westover.

Park officials say the risk of E. coli comes from accidentally ingesting it. That's why they were asking you not to swim, but say you can still boat, hike near the water, and enjoy every other aspects of the park.

If you did happen to swim in these waters recently, you should know, some signs of E. coli include abdominal cramping, diarrhea, nausea, fatigue, and fever.

We're told a water test Thursday showed the E. coli levels to be within acceptable levels for safe swimming. The beach is now operating under regular hours.

