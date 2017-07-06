La Campirana owners hope to open new location in downtown Evansv - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

La Campirana owners hope to open new location in downtown Evansville

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Lunch options might be increasing in downtown Evansville.

The owners of La Campirana told us they want to open another restaurant on NW First Street, in place of the old Spuds 'N Stuff.

La Campirana has been in business for two years, with an original location at Washington Square Mall.

They serve street tacos, fruit salads, Mexican pastries, and ice cream at their restaurant off North Burkhardt Road.

According to the city's site review website, a permit application for the downtown location is pending approval. The owners will head to a site review committee meeting next week..

