FEMA says Tri-State counties will not receive reimbursement for flood repairs

Spring floods caused millions of dollars in damages in several Indiana counties. Now, we've learned they will not be getting reimbursed.

FEMA officials finished their rounds to 18 counties including Pike, Dubois, and Gibson. FEMA reports show the amount of damage didn't make the cut.

Gibson County EMA Director Terry Hedges said you never know with FEMA, and in this case, they came out short.

Hedges said the money would have helped replenish resources of gravel, road coverage, bridge repair, labor, and equipment.

Each county would have been able to recover at least 75 percent of what each spent.

We looked through the report FEMA sent out and while counties reported $9 million in damage, FEMA's investigation found there was only $3.5 million in damages.

The report said some of the shortcomings came from non-existing maintenance records, debris moved without being sized, and bridges that only had minor repairs but were put down to be completely replaced.

Hedges said the state is pursuing other public assistance options for the counties that qualified during April's flood event.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.