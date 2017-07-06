FEMA says Tri-State counties will not receive reimbursement for flood repairs

Preschool is already offered at 12 locations in the Daviess County School Corporation. Now, a new grant will let the district expand preschool from half days to full days.More >>
Preschool is already offered at 12 locations in the Daviess County School Corporation. Now, a new grant will let the district expand preschool from half days to full days.More >>
A 14 news update on last week's deadly house explosion in Evansville. Fire investigators are still trying to figure out the cause. It happened on Hercules Avenue in Evansville just before 9am Tuesday.More >>
A 14 news update on last week's deadly house explosion in Evansville. Fire investigators are still trying to figure out the cause. It happened on Hercules Avenue in Evansville just before 9am Tuesday.More >>
"It was a Sunday. We went to church and I worked in the nursery at church. It was snowing outside so we got together and went sledding," said Newburgh mom Christy Rolley It was Jan. 31, 2010. Christy was sledding down a hill with her niece when the unthinkable happened. "When we hit that divot, Emma, my niece, she went flying in one direction and I went the other direction and just hit the tree very hard." The next thing she remembers ...More >>
"It was a Sunday. We went to church and I worked in the nursery at church. It was snowing outside so we got together and went sledding," said Newburgh mom Christy Rolley It was Jan. 31, 2010. Christy was sledding down a hill with her niece when the unthinkable happened. "When we hit that divot, Emma, my niece, she went flying in one direction and I went the other direction and just hit the tree very hard." The next thing she remembers ...More >>
Everybody off the beach. The shoreline at a popular Kentucky vacation spot is closed because of E. coli concerns. The rain today has pushed lots of people indoors, but if even the sun was shining, vacationers at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park couldn't use the beach anyway. A weekly water test came back with higher than the acceptable levels for E. coli. "E. coli levels can go up due to animals, due to runoff from heavy rain, says Naturalist and Recreation Super...More >>
Everybody off the beach. The shoreline at a popular Kentucky vacation spot is closed because of E. coli concerns. The rain today has pushed lots of people indoors, but if even the sun was shining, vacationers at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park couldn't use the beach anyway. A weekly water test came back with higher than the acceptable levels for E. coli. "E. coli levels can go up due to animals, due to runoff from heavy rain, says Naturalist and Recreation Super...More >>
Lunch options might be increasing in downtown Evansville.More >>
Lunch options might be increasing in downtown Evansville.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Officials confirm Governor Kay Ivey has fired four cabinet members and her Press Secretary Eileen Jones.More >>
Officials confirm Governor Kay Ivey has fired four cabinet members and her Press Secretary Eileen Jones.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>