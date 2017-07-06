Toyota Event Center holds ribbon cutting

People poured into the new Toyota Event Center for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The opening came in time for the Gibson County Fair.

"If you come in this facility, you'll want to have your event here. It's that good," said Gibson County Commissioner, Gerald Bledsoe.

The nearly $2 million event center has been four years in the works and is finally a reality.

"It's a relief that we got the project done; it's been a long road getting here, but I think what we have here today, we have a great asset for the Gibson County Fairgrounds and Gibson county," said Fairgrounds President, Charles Woodruff.

Woodruff said the new event center holds 700 people, has new restrooms, a bar, and kitchen. He explained there is nothing of this size in the area.

County Commissioner Gerald Bledsoe agreed they've lost a lot of business in the past because of that.

"The other events went out, and most of them would go to the surrounding counties that had a building this size," added Bledsoe.

Toyota President Millie Marshall said a building like this is key to the county's economic growth.

"This is the first time I saw it, and why I think it's crucial is because every type of person that comes in here for any type of economic type trip I would bring them to this building," said Marshall.

Woodruff said the center will be used next week for several programs during the fair.

