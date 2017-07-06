New concession stand in Owensboro Sportscenter complete

A complete concession re-do wrapped up. Four themed stands offer new types of food (WFIE)

Inside the doors of the Owensboro Sportscenter, construction on the new concession stand is complete, and we got a first look at what ticket holders will see.

A complete concession re-do wrapped up. Four themed stands offer new types of food.

Chicken tenders, Philly cheese steaks, and specialty pizzas are a few foods that are possible to cook with the two new flat top grills and fryers.

Employees will now take orders on iPads. Eight 42-inch flat screens highlight menus and event details.

The Sportscenter is home to the Owensboro Catholic High School basketball team and the Kentucky Wesleyan basketball team.

The next step in renovating the Sportscenter is to restore the hardwood floors and the restrooms.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.