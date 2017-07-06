American Queen ship stops by Owensboro during bourbon cruise

A stop in Owensboro was on the schedule Thursday for the American Queen cruise ship.

Right now, it's in the middle of a bourbon cruise that will end up in Louisville.

During its stop, we were able to get on board the vessel to show you what's it's like.

The vessel is the largest steam boat ever built. In all, the boat has six levels, which includes two large dining rooms for guests.

The ship also features many paintings and upscale artifacts.

Workers say it's fun to explore the country but it also comes with some challenges.

Got a chance to tour the @CruiseAQSC today when it stopped in Owensboro. Catch the story and see more behind the scenes tonight at 5! pic.twitter.com/ZeqvtH9F5M — Derick Brattain (@Derick14News) July 6, 2017

"You miss the daily friends and family, holiday dinners, but you build such a strong relationship with your crew," said hotel manager Corie Coles.

"You never know who you are going to meet," said Captain Joe McKey. "I actually had one just last week and it was a little 13-year-old kid who was on here. It wasn't the regular passenger. He saw me and it was one of those things that every time I turned around, there he was and asked me a lot of questions. I had a good little relationship with him last week."

There's also a pool on board the ship, and even a theater that's modeled after the historic Ford Theater.

