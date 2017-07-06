Fundraiser being held for veteran's medical expenses following lung transplant

An Evansville man is getting a second chance at life. Now the community is stepping up to help him pay for his medical expenses.

Melvin Willman has spent the last two months at a hospital in Cleveland. The 66-year-old U.S. Army veteran has Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and a lung transplant was his only hope.

Willman returned home last week following the procedure.

On Saturday, a benefit will be held at West Side Eagles.

"I'll never be able to repay these people back," said Willman. "They are doing it out of the goodness of their heart."

Fried chicken plate lunches will be served to start at one for $7.

Sign ups for the benefit dart tournament are 1 p.m. with the tournament starting at 2.

There will also be a silent auction, with everything from signed sports memorabilia, a portable basketball goal, to restaurant gift cards and a bake sale.

