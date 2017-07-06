EPD confiscates potentially hazardous fireworks from juveniles

Inside the doors of the Owensboro Sportscenter, construction on the new concession stand is complete, and we've got a first look at what ticket holders will see.More >>
A stop in Owensboro was on the schedule Thursday for the American Queen cruise ship.More >>
An Evansville man is getting a second chance at life. Now the community is stepping up to help him pay for his medical expenses.More >>
Evansville police said they confiscated a number of fireworks from juveniles at the city fireworks display on Independence Day.More >>
Authorities said 23-year old Jared Bean was killed and Austin Bean was hurt when the ATV they were riding crashed into a car.More >>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.More >>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.More >>
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.More >>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.More >>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.More >>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.More >>
Betsy DeVos has been sued by 18 states and the District of Columbia who say she delayed Obama-era regulations what would protect federal student-loan borrowers.More >>
A Haleyville teenager is recovering at UAB Hospital Thursday morning after being struck by lightning while working at McDonald's Wednesday afternoon.More >>
