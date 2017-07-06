EPD confiscates potentially hazardous fireworks from juveniles - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD confiscates potentially hazardous fireworks from juveniles

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville police said they confiscated a number of fireworks from juveniles at the city fireworks display on Independence Day.

Police said officers also confiscated several mortar rounds that didn't have the launching tube with them.  

If they were tossed, they could have caused severe injury.  

The fireworks were turned over to the hazardous device unit for disposal.

