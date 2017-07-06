Women’s Golf’s Jacobsen honored as All-American Scholar

University of Southern Indiana Women's Golf Senior Kori Jacobsen (Bedford, Indiana) was honored as a Women's Collegiate Golf All-American Scholar for 2016-17 by the Women's Golf Coaches Association Wednesday.

This is the second time that Jacobsen has earned this award, also doing so in 2015. It marks the 14th time that a Screaming Eagle women's golfer has earned this prestigious award.

The minimum cumulative GPA needed to receive this award is 3.50. Jacobsen was one of 952 women's collegiate golfers to receive the award and achieved a 3.66 GPA this academic year, majoring in management. She also earned her fourth Academic All-GLVC Award in June.

Jacobsen averaged 83.21 strokes per round for the Eagles in 24 rounds, with a low round of 75 (+3) at the NCAA II East Super Regional. She had a season-best finish of sixth at the Maryville Spring Invitational.

Courtesy: USI Media Relations