Peace of Mind Project: Building resilience

(WFIE) - "It was a Sunday. We went to church and I worked in the nursery at church. It was snowing outside so we got together and went sledding," said Newburgh mom Christy Rolley

It was Jan. 31, 2010. Christy was sledding down a hill with her niece when the unthinkable happened.

"When we hit that divot, Emma, my niece, she went flying in one direction and I went the other direction and just hit the tree very hard."

The next thing she remembers is waking up in a hospital bed.

"I couldn't move my legs and I just think the whole time, trying to be positive, I'm going to walk again. I'm going to walk again."

But that never happened. Christy was paralyzed from the waist down. About a year and a half later, she was adjusting to her new normal.

"I just remember the radiologist, the first words out of his mouth, it shows all the signs of cancer."

New normal? Shattered. She was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, had a double mastectomy and several rounds of chemo. But, during the reconstructive process, she developed a life-threatening infection and spent days in intensive care.

"My oncologist said, if you had been an older person, I don't know if you'd have made it through this one."

Christy said her family, friends and faith helped her through, all a part of her unwavering resilience.

"I have a positive attitude. I've always been that way. I try to see the bright side of things. Each day, I just knew adjustments, and just dealt with it and tried to put a positive spin on it."

"She's one of those people that, as a practitioner, you step back now and say, I'm the student now, not the teacher, and this is a person that has really discovered something about life experiences and managing life experiences that was a privilege just to see," said therapist Jeff Stucke.

Christy's therapist said we all have the power to build resilience,

"Research shows that if you can find three things that you are grateful for every day, that will really change your perspective on reality. You will start to feel more hope, more optimism and those are the birthplace of resilience."

Christy still has a small hairstyling business, has even discovered a love for art since her accident, but her most cherished title is Mom.

"If it wasn't for my kids, they're what gave me the drive. I had to be here for them and I want them to grow up to be good responsible adults," said Rolley.

She hopes to pass on that resilience to her children and others she meets along the way.

"I just want to do as much good as I can for other people. I want to be a positive influence. I want to go out there. Time is short. I've learned that from accident. Why not make the best of everything? I just want to be a positive influence on anybody and can be and be kind to people."

