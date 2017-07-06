Fake deputy scam now targeting Tri-State doctors

An old scam is now targeting a new victim, local physicians and dentists. The Sheriff's Office has received multiple calls from victims reporting that a man identifying himself as a deputy from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has been threatening local doctors with arrest.

The caller claimed that the doctor had a warrant for their arrest as a result of missed court date. The caller knew the correct name of the doctor, but did not appear to possess any personally identifiable information. The caller attempted to extort money from the victim in order to have the warrant recalled. The victims in each case recognized the call as a scam and hung up.

The Sheriff's Office does not solicit the payment of fines or fees over the phone. Area residents are advised to treat any unsolicited caller who requests payment with extreme skepticism, regardless of who the caller claims to represent. When in doubt get the caller's name, hang up, and then call the business or government entity back at a phone number you know to be correct.

Courtesy Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office