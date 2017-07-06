Authorities searching for suspect in overnight chase

A woman has been arrested and authorities are looking for another suspect following a chase.

Savannah Huff, 19, is in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a resisting law enforcement charge.

We're told the chase started just before midnight in Vanderburgh County and ended in Warrick County.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried pulling over a car over at Pollack Ave and Fuquay Road and that's when the chase started.

We're told the chase never reached a high speed, but it went about three miles and lasted almost five minutes.

The chase ended just off Highway 66 and Epworth Lane in Warrick County, in the parking lot of a buisness. We're told Huff, who was a passenger in the car, and the driver got out at that point and ran away.

Huff was caught, but authorities are still looking for the driver.

If you have any information on what happened, give authorities a call.

