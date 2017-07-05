Another plastic company locating in the Tri-State bringing 53 new jobs

The company, Polyram, will be located in the Vanderburgh Industrial Park (WFIE)

Another plastics manufacturing facility is coming to Vanderburgh County bringing with it more than 50 new jobs.

We're told these will be high-skilled jobs and pay over $20 an hour.

The company plans to hire 53 people for several different positions. County officials said the company may even have plans to expand even more.

"This area has a large contingent of plastic jobs in the area already," said Vanderburgh County Commission President Bruce Ungethiem.

The company, Polyram, will be located in the Vanderburgh Industrial Park.

It's based is Israel and this will be its first U.S. location.

"They are a manufacturer of intermediate plastic resin material," said Ungethiem. "They bring in raw materials. They'll be bringing them in on rail. They'll combine those raw materials into an intermediate product and then they send that intermediate product out to automotive industry to be used in various automotive parts."

County officials said the company plans an $11 million investment in the county.

When Polyram opens in six months, it'll start will two production lines with plans to expand over the next several years.

It'll need at least 53 employees, hired over five years.

The jobs will range from anything to line operators, to shift supervisors, to management positions.

"There will be a spillover effect because the manufacturing jobs will also add additional service jobs as part of that," said Ungethiem.

County leaders said one of the reasons Polyram chose Evansville is because of a 100-thousand square foot facility that's already built and ready to use.

"When companies make a decision they are going to expand or they are going to move to a certain area, they don't want to take a few years for it to happen," said GAGE'sEllen Horan. "By having this industrial park shovel-ready and in this case a spec building ready to go, this company from now is expecting to open in January with production running."

