Evansville Otter's biggest fan is their Secret Weapon

The Evansville Otters have been on the road this week seeing the Lake Erie Crushers and will look to win the series Wednesday night.

The team will return to Bosse Field this Friday as they host the Slammers, and there is at least one fan they can count on being there. His name is Bruce Pittman and he is loved by this team.

"As long as I got a breath in my body, I'm going to be out here."

Now not many know him as Bruce, in the stands he is the Secret Weapon. The Secret Weapon was a nickname Bruce gave a former Otter years ago, whom he saw hit a home run.

"I said, 'He must be the secret weapon because he is the only one who didn't have a name on the back of his jersey,' and now that he moved on, I took it upon myself," Bruce said. "I've got it on the back of my jersey."

Over the years Bruce has become an Otter with both championship rings and a championship shirt, given to him straight off of Manager Andy McCauley's back in the locker room after last year's big Frontier League win.

"When I don't wear the jersey I wear the shirt and I think it was so special and I like the fact that he gave me the shirt and he has been my man ever since," said Bruce.

