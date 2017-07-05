Rezoning for downtown apartments approved - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Rezoning for downtown apartments approved

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

There's new information on some plans for redevelopment in downtown Evansville.

The city moved forward with the project to build apartments at Sycamore and Vine Streets, which is expected to cost around $20-million. Rezoning for the lot was approved Wednesday at the Redevelopment Commission meeting 

City leaders say this is an important project and they hope it will help transform downtown. Once the dirt is dug up, we could see 150 apartment units, multiple commercial spaces, and underground parking. 

The plan could also meet the demand for market-rate housing in the area, according to city officials.

"The McCurdy has helped fill that, the Owen Block helped fill that, the Cambridge Arms will help fill that," said Kelly Coures with the Department of Metropolitan Development. "We think with this project, we can get enough living units there, that will pretty much cap the demand. Then demand and supply in downtown will be at pretty much equilibrium."

Coures said the city is confident they will get a couple of good proposals from developers. We could see progress within the next month.

