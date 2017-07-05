6 more blighted Evansville homes to come down - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

6 more blighted Evansville homes to come down

By Lauren Artino, Reporter
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

It's a win-win for the City of Evansville. Six more blighted homes are coming down, making way for future development.

The homes are on W. Delaware and W. Columbia streets.

We got a look at the City's plans to knock down these blighted homes at a Redevelopment Commission meeting. The commission got ahold of the vacant properties because they sit next to the North Main Complete Street project. Its expected to revitalize the area and should be finished in the fall.

Demolition of the homes is now possible because of almost $100k of leftover grant money.

All of this, happening on Renae Aldrige's Street. 

"They've been condemned or whatever for about a year or two maybe. They, to be honest just need to tear it all down and put something, a homeless shelter or some more of these habitat houses over here."

City officials say they'd like to turn this into green space or future development.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

