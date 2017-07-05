Finding lost pets

There's new information on some plans for redevelopment in downtown Evansville. The city moved forward with the project to build apartments at Sycamore and Vine Streets, which is expected to cost around $20-million.More >>
It's a win-win for the City of Evansville..6 more blighted homes are coming down, making way for future development. We got a look at the City's plans to knock down these blighted homes at a Redevelopment Commission meeting.More >>
Independence Day has come and gone. Now, some pets are gone too. Fireworks can spook em and they run! It's a horrible feeling, not knowing where your pets are. We stopped by the Vanderburgh humane society Wednesday. VHS', Amanda Coburn, says fewer pets have been brought to the shelter this year after the fireworks. They hope it's because pet owners have heard their message to keep pets inside. However, if you lost your pet, they recommend checking the Evansville L...More >>
Over the next five years, Henderson Municipal Power & Lighting utility workers will replace all city street lights with LED fixtures.More >>
The town recently received a 600 thousand dollar grant from the Indiana Office of Community Affairs to help with the expansion. That's in addition to other grants and loans the town already received.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.More >>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
