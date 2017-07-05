Finding lost pets - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Finding lost pets

By Krista McEnany, Reporter/Meteorologist
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Independence Day has come and gone. Now, some pets are gone too. 

Fireworks can spook 'em and they run. It's a horrible feeling, not knowing where your pets are. 

We stopped by the Vanderburgh Humane Society on Wednesday.

Amanda Coburn said fewer pets have been brought to the shelter this year after the fireworks. They hope it's because pet owners have heard their message to keep pets inside. However, if you lost your pet, they recommend checking the Evansville Lost Pets Facebook page first. 

You can also check Animal Care and Control or county shelters in person, but they won't take your information over the phone. You can also call the Vanderburgh Humane Society during business hours.  

"One dog who was still very friendly but just nervous in a new place," said Amanda. "He was so happy to see his mom that he took off away from me through the lobby and jumped in her arms. The woman was crying and the dog was happy, it was just very very sweet. That's what we want to see when we see stray animals. We want them to get reclaimed by their family."

On the Evansville Lost Pets Facebook page, you can submit pictures of your lost pet or people can submit photos of pets that have been found.

City ordinance allows fireworks through July 9 so Coburn is warning pet owners not to let their guards down yet.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Rezoning for downtown apartments approved

    Rezoning for downtown apartments approved

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:05:04 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    There's new information on some plans for redevelopment in downtown Evansville. The city moved forward with the project to build apartments at Sycamore and Vine Streets, which is expected to cost around $20-million.

    More >>

    There's new information on some plans for redevelopment in downtown Evansville. The city moved forward with the project to build apartments at Sycamore and Vine Streets, which is expected to cost around $20-million.

    More >>

  • 6 more blighted Evansville homes to come down

    6 more blighted Evansville homes to come down

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:02:02 GMT

    It's a win-win for the City of Evansville..6 more blighted homes are coming down, making way for future development. We got a look at the City's plans to knock down these blighted homes at a Redevelopment Commission meeting. 

    More >>

    It's a win-win for the City of Evansville..6 more blighted homes are coming down, making way for future development. We got a look at the City's plans to knock down these blighted homes at a Redevelopment Commission meeting. 

    More >>

  • Finding lost pets

    Wednesday, July 5 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-07-06 00:00:05 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Independence Day has come and gone. Now, some pets are gone too.  Fireworks can spook em and they run! It's a horrible feeling, not knowing where your pets are.  We stopped by the Vanderburgh humane society Wednesday. VHS', Amanda Coburn, says fewer pets have been brought to the shelter this year after the fireworks. They hope it's because pet owners have heard their message to keep pets inside. However, if you lost your pet, they recommend checking the Evansville L...

    More >>

    Independence Day has come and gone. Now, some pets are gone too.  Fireworks can spook em and they run! It's a horrible feeling, not knowing where your pets are.  We stopped by the Vanderburgh humane society Wednesday. VHS', Amanda Coburn, says fewer pets have been brought to the shelter this year after the fireworks. They hope it's because pet owners have heard their message to keep pets inside. However, if you lost your pet, they recommend checking the Evansville L...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly