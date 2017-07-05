Finding lost pets

Independence Day has come and gone. Now, some pets are gone too.

Fireworks can spook 'em and they run. It's a horrible feeling, not knowing where your pets are.

We stopped by the Vanderburgh Humane Society on Wednesday.

Amanda Coburn said fewer pets have been brought to the shelter this year after the fireworks. They hope it's because pet owners have heard their message to keep pets inside. However, if you lost your pet, they recommend checking the Evansville Lost Pets Facebook page first.

You can also check Animal Care and Control or county shelters in person, but they won't take your information over the phone. You can also call the Vanderburgh Humane Society during business hours.

"One dog who was still very friendly but just nervous in a new place," said Amanda. "He was so happy to see his mom that he took off away from me through the lobby and jumped in her arms. The woman was crying and the dog was happy, it was just very very sweet. That's what we want to see when we see stray animals. We want them to get reclaimed by their family."

On the Evansville Lost Pets Facebook page, you can submit pictures of your lost pet or people can submit photos of pets that have been found.

City ordinance allows fireworks through July 9 so Coburn is warning pet owners not to let their guards down yet.

