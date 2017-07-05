Elberfeld wastewater treatment facility to be renovated, increas - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Elberfeld wastewater treatment facility to be renovated, increases resident bills

Posted by Brittany Harry, Reporter
WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

The town of Elberfeld recently received a $600,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community Affairs to help with the expansion. That's in addition to other grants and loans the town already received.

The entire expansion project will cost over $5 million.

In 2007, town officials began looking at ways to expand the plant.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is forcing the town to come up with a solution.

Officials said they have to expand the current plant because it's not large enough to handle the town's volume of water.

Crews are working on a final design plan for the plant.

In return, people living in the community will have at minimum a $16 increase on their bill.

Officials said work on the expansion should start in early 2018 and take about a year to complete. 

