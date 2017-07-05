Investigators: Drugs found during warrant for fraud check investigation

Two people are in jail after an investigation into a fake check turned into a drug investigation.

Authorities arrested Billy Sutton and Sheena Wilson.

They said Wilson passed a fake check at Walmart in May, and authorities caught up with them in a local hotel room.

Police said after a short stand-off, Wilson came out, but Sutton barricaded himself for several hours before peacefully surrendering.

They said they found drugs, cash, and a loaded handgun hidden in a mattress.

Both are facing several charges.

