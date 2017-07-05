Camp Corral holds hero appreciation day

YMCA's Camp Carson's Camp Corral serves military children with priority for kids who have parents who have fallen or been injured or disabled in the line of duty.

"For one week, these kids are here to be kids and to enjoy just life and the outdoors and have fun with us, but they've also got a very unique common bond," said Mark Scoular.

Scoular explained he invited Princeton officials so the kids could ask questions about what they do.

Princeton Fire Captain Tracy Krieg said sometimes, in between checking out their rides, the kids will also share their stories.

"They all come from different backgrounds, different stories, each one of them and some of them will interact with the fireman and policemen who are here and kind of vent if you will, and get their story out," said Krieg.

All of the stories are compelling.

"My mom is a disabled veteran because she was in, like, a tank or something, and she got blew up with the bomb and she lost some of her hearing and she has a purple heart," said camper Skylar Foreman.

The campers said having that military bond makes it easy to create friendships.

The camp is only halfway through, but camp-goers said they're already planning on coming back.

"I really do get to make new friends, and then I'm going to be coming back next year so they all said they're coming so I'll still have those friends," said camper, Athen Johnson.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

