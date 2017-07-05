Camp Corral holds hero appreciation day

The town recently received a 600 thousand dollar grant from the Indiana Office of Community Affairs to help with the expansion. That's in addition to other grants and loans the town already received.More >>
A wedding proposal we first told you about last year, has gone viral all over the world.More >>
YMCA's Camp Carson's Camp Corral serves military children with priority for kids who have parents who have fallen or been injured or disabled in the line of duty.More >>
Two people are in jail after an investigation into a fake check turned into a drug investigation.More >>
Indiana State Police say a $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the death of 66-year-old James Bryson.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Mississippi state auditor ordered a company to pay up after not fulfilling promises and commitments made to the state.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.More >>
Kings Dominion has closed the Tornado, one of its rides in the Soak City water park area, after a guest was injured on Tuesday.More >>
