Reward offered in French Lick murder investigation

Indiana State Police say a $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the death of 66-year-old James Bryson.

It's been six months since authorities found Bryson dead inside a home on West County Road about four miles west of French Lick.

Family members are pleading for any tips that could lead to an arrest.

If you know anything call state police.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.