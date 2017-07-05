"A League of Their Own" Celebration raises money for League Stadium

About $10,000 were raised in Huntingburg during last month's "A League of Their Own" Celebration.

The three-day celebration that started on June 15 brought in big crowds to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Tri-State's role in the film.

The money raised goes to the League Stadium Endowment Fund.

The check was presented to the group at the Dubois County Bombers game.

