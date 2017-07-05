Evansville police set up speed radar to get drivers to slow down

They say it's so bad police installed new gadgets to get people to slow down (WFIE)

Neighbors on Wabash Avenue in Evansville said they are fed up with drivers speeding.

They say it's so bad police installed new gadgets to get people to slow down.

Thousands of cars travel on Wabash daily mainly to get to and from the Lloyd Expressway.

Concerned residents told us they are working with Evansville police to combat the issue.

While the radar has been up, people living in the area said they have already noticed a difference.

They want drivers to remember the area is residential with a lot of pedestrians.

"It's not a happy thing; sometimes when we've got kids out on the sidewalks on their bikes or scooters or playing and we've got cars flying up and down the road," said Fred Mulfinger, the president of Lamasco Neighborhood Association.

The radar is clocking people driving northbound. It will soon switch to monitor southbound traffic.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.