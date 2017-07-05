Madisonville launches new website for everything solar eclipse related

Indiana State Police say a $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the death of 66-year-old James Bryson.More >>
Indiana State Police say a $5,000 reward is being offered for information about the death of 66-year-old James Bryson.More >>
A wedding proposal we first told you about last year, has gone viral all over the world.More >>
A wedding proposal we first told you about last year, has gone viral all over the world.More >>
Neighbors on Wabash Avenue in Evansville said they are fed up with drivers speeding. They say it's so bad police installed new gadgets to get people to slow down.More >>
Neighbors on Wabash Avenue in Evansville said they are fed up with drivers speeding. They say it's so bad police installed new gadgets to get people to slow down.More >>
About $10,000 were raised in Huntingburg during last month's "A League of Their Own" Celebration.More >>
About $10,000 were raised in Huntingburg during last month's "A League of Their Own" Celebration.More >>
The city of Madisonville has launched a new website for everything Solar Eclipse related.More >>
The city of Madisonville has launched a new website for everything Solar Eclipse related.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>