Madisonville launches new website for everything solar eclipse related

The city of Madisonville has launched a new website for everything solar eclipse related.

It's solarmadness2017.com.

The site details the events planned for the August 21 total solar eclipse in Madisonville.

It also has some general information if you're planning on heading to Madisonville for the event including rules on camping and the best places to watch.

The new site also has a spot for local vendors to apply to be part of the events.

