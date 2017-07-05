Gibson Co. Fair expected to start Sunday

The Gibson County Fair is set to begin Sunday. It runs through next Saturday, July 15, at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in Princeton.More >>
The Gibson County Fair is set to begin Sunday. It runs through next Saturday, July 15, at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in Princeton.More >>
A water main break caused some residents on Weinbach Avenue to be without water for a short time early Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Bellemeade Avenue.More >>
A water main break caused some residents on Weinbach Avenue to be without water for a short time early Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of Bellemeade Avenue.More >>
The City of Owensboro is celebrated their bicentennial during the 4th of July fireworks show. We got a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the fireworks show.More >>
The City of Owensboro is celebrated their bicentennial during the 4th of July fireworks show. We got a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the fireworks show.More >>
It happened Wednesday morning at a home on Kiper Ave. in Boonville.More >>
It happened Wednesday morning at a home on Kiper Ave. in Boonville.More >>
After 28 years with the Evansville fire department, Public Information Officer Dan Grimm is hanging up his hat.More >>
After 28 years with the Evansville fire department, Public Information Officer Dan Grimm is hanging up his hat.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>