Gibson Co. Fair expected to start Sunday

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

The Gibson County Fair is set to begin Sunday.

It runs through next Saturday, July 15, at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in Princeton.

Admission is $7 each day for anyone over the age of nine. Kids nine and under get in free. 

