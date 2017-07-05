Water back on for residents on Weinbach Ave. after main break

A water main break caused some residents on Weinbach Avenue to be without water for a short time early Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Bellemeade Avenue.

Officials say water was shut off to nearby residents while crews repaired the water main. Crews have since fixed the main and have turned the water back on.

There's no word if a boil advisory will be issued. If there is, we'll keep you updated.

