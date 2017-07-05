Gibson Co. man killed in IL motorcycle crash

A Gibson County man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Wabash County, Illinois.

The coroner confirms 54-year-old Mark Naas of Cynthiana was killed.

His wife Debra was a passenger on the motorcycle. She is listed in fair condition at St. Vincent in Evansville.

Police said the couple was heading north Illinois Route 1 around 4:00 p.m.

They say Naas was in the southbound lane passing a car, but tried to stop to avoid an approaching car at County Road 1800 N.

No cars were hit, but the motorcycle laid on its side.

Mark Naas was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive. Debra Naas was flown to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.