Gibson Co. man killed in IL motorcycle crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Gibson Co. man killed in IL motorcycle crash

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Raycom image Raycom image
WABASH CO., IL (WFIE) -

A Gibson County man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Wabash County, Illinois.

The coroner confirms 54-year-old Mark Naas of Cynthiana was killed.

His wife Debra was a passenger on the motorcycle. She is listed in fair condition at St. Vincent in Evansville. 

Police said the couple was heading north Illinois Route 1 around 4:00 p.m.

They say Naas was in the southbound lane passing a car, but tried to stop to avoid an approaching car at County Road 1800 N. 

No cars were hit, but the motorcycle laid on its side. 

Mark Naas was taken to a local hospital, but did not survive. Debra Naas was flown to the hospital. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly