Evansville Fire PIO Dan Grimm retires after 28 years with EFD

After 28 years with the Evansville Fire Department, Public Information Officer Dan Grimm is hanging up his hat.

Grimm has served many roles at the department, from fire suppression chief to EMS chief to chief of operations. But Grimm said his favorite has been PIO and working closely with the news stations.

Grimm said he's been thinking about retiring for the past few years and still can't believe his time has come.

"That was a very tough decision to do that because I do love this job but all good things come to an end. It's time to move on and spend some quality time with my family," said Grimm.

That quality time includes time with his five grandchildren and his wife.

Grimm has been the PIO for the last 16 years.

He has a long list of accomplishments and awards including Firefighter’s Local 357 Executive Board, founding member and past Commander of the Honor Guard, 1998 Greenriver Kiwanis Firefighter of the Year, an EMT-B for 28+ years, an EMT-PI (Primary Instructor) for 25 years and holds 18 IDHS/FBSD recognized certifications.

