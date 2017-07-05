Crews respond to Boonville house fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Crews respond to Boonville house fire

WARRICK CO., IN (WFIE) -

Crews responded to a house fire in Boonville.

It happened Wednesday morning at a home on Kiper Ave.

We're told no one was home when the fire started.

The homeowner was told by firefighters that the fire started in the basement, but no word yet on how it started.

