Crews respond to Boonville house fire

A Gibson County man was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday in Wabash County, Illinois. The coroner confirms 54-year-old Mark Naas of Cynthiana was killed. His wife Debra was a passenger on the motorcycle.More >>
Crews are working to put out a house fire in Boonville. It's at a home on Kiper Ave.More >>
The southbound bridge is expected to be closed to most traffic because of INDOT's Fix for 41 project.More >>
It happened just before one o'clock Wednesday morning on Adams Avenue near South Garvin Street.More >>
The City of Owensboro is celebrated their bicentennial during the 4th of July fireworks show. We got a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the fireworks show.More >>
The ad respondent says she was asked to administer poison to a target, who turned out to be the Craigslist poster’s ex-husband.More >>
Authorities say a New York police officer has been shot and has died in the hospital.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.More >>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.More >>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”More >>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.More >>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.More >>
Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.More >>
Police believe the bullet was fired in the air in order to celebrate the Fourth of July.More >>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.More >>
